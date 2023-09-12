AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —More than 80 acres of family fun, and the fall season means the opening of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm which is happening September 16th.

The 16th Annual Fall Festival is happening every Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Sasquatch Paintball Gallery is back, and bigger than ever. There are also more than 30 attractions at the farm including the pumpkin patch, giant maze, and sunflower fields. The sunflower fields have 10 varieties of sunflowers and is open the first few weekends of the season or until they’re picked or bloomed out.

The first two weekends of the season will also include a Thank You from Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm. First responders and their families can enjoy half-off admission price for September 16th and 17th as well as September 23rd and 24th, just bring your ID.

They will also feature a fireworks display every Saturday night in October as well as having food and drinks available.

