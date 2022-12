AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—During the fall, Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is a magical place full of animals, a corn maze, a sunflower field, pumpkins, and more.

Now that it’s the Christmas season, things have transformed into a beautiful and magical Christmas experience.

Maxwell’s Magical Christmas opens up on select dates from December 2nd through the 23rd.

Click here for tickets and more information.