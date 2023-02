AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Big Game is coming up, that means more people inside your home, which means more people connected to your internet.

AT&T says to make sure you have fiber internet, and then make sure that your router is in a central location. Also reach out to your provider, for AT&T they have an app where you can look at how many devices are hooked up to your internet meaning you can disconnect them if you need.