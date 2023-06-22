AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Matt Morgan is the interim director of Outdoor Amarillo. He sits down with Jason Boyett for an interview on the Hey Amarillo podcast. You can listen to that here.

A conversation with Matt Morgan, the interim director of Outdoor Amarillo and a longtime local volunteer, board member and nonprofit advocate. Morgan walks host Jason Boyett through his diverse career, which includes everything from marketing to human resources, personnel, grant management and more— including his current work with the International Sustainable Energy Foundation. He also shares about the goals and origin of Outdoor Amarillo, an Amarillo nonprofit dedicated to growing community and culture by improving public parks. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative.