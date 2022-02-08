AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Texas Tribune reports that 40% of rural hospitals in Texas offer labor and delivery services, that means some expecting moms are having to drive or be taken by ambulance to larger hospitals far away.

That can have impacts on moms as they have to travel while in labor, and sometimes be separated from their family while trying to bring a baby into the world.

That’s why some bigger hospitals, like the one Dr. Teresa Baker from Texas Tech Physicians works at, are welcoming more out of town expecting moms while trying to deal with Covid-19.

In an effort to provide greater access to OB/GYN care, Texas Tech Physicians will open a new clinic in canyon in the spring of 2022. Click here for more information and to stay up-to-date on the progress of the clinic.