Matador Tequila Bar Providing Spirits During Pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Matador Tequila Bar is pretty new to the city, and while business started out great, the pandemic was anything but nice to local bars and restaurants.

Co-owner Camey Maldonado, her husband, and her team adapted to the times and found ways to still bring their spirits to the people whenever state mandates would allow.

Now, not only does Maldonado and her husband have The Matador to oversee, but they’ve also recently opened two other places in Downtown.

They’ve also opened up Craft Cocktail Lounge and Diesel Bar and Bites.