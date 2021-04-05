Masters Monday: Chef Bud Makes Grilled Pimento Cheese Sandwich

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Chef Bud Andersen is always bringing us great recipes. Today in honor of Masters week, he’s made a grilled pimento cheese sandwich.

Chef Buds Table

Grilled Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients:

8 oz cream cheese, at room temperature

2 Tblspn mayo

8 oz sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

8 oz smoked gouda, shredded

1 ea red pepper, roasted and diced (about ½ C)

Kosher salt and McCormick coarse black pepper

8 slices Cracked wheat or whole grain bread

3 Tblspn softened butter

Preparation:

Combine the cream cheese and mayo in a bowl. Fold in the cheddar and gouda cheese and mix thoroughly. Continue to mix until smooth. Stir in the roasted red peppers. Taste and season with kosher salt and Coarse black pepper. Go a bit heavier on the black pepper.

Pre heat a skillet over medium heat. Put a heaping ½ C of the cheese spread between 2 slices of bread. No need to spread the mixture all the way to the crust because it will soften and spread as it heats in the skillet. Repeat for each sandwich.

Smear one side of the sandwich with butter and place the sandwich in the skillet butter side down. Cook until golden brown and cheese has started to melt about 3 minutes a side. Slice into halves or quarters and serve immediately.

This is a wonderful sandwich cold between two pieces of whole grain bread as well. A sandwich made popular on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Course for the playing of the Masters Golf Tournament. Like that “rite of spring”, this sandwich is great for a Spring Brunch, lunch or entertaining. Enjoy its cheesy goodness and watch some of a Tradition like No Other…..The Masters at your Table! Enjoy!

The recipe and instructions are below.