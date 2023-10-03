AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — If you’re someone who wants to help out local organizations but you don’t want to walk or run a mile, a 5K, a 10K or more, then this event is for you.

Martha’s Home is hosting its annual 0.5K Slack-A-Thon. “All low-aiming achievers will love a .5K (emphasis on the POINT) that includes cold beverage stations, carb-loading checkpoints with donuts, pizza, and other treats. It’s a ‘race’ for anyone that just wants to show up! Once the beginning horn blows, Slack-A-Thon slackers will be rewarded for their efforts every step of the way through the .5K course that will wind around Town Square. Each slacker will be cheered on and greeted at carb-loading and cold beverage checkpoints to encourage them to keep going.”

You can sign up for this event here.