AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Educators and students alike saw yet another long, tumultuous year in 2021. From returning to classrooms and debating local district masking policies, May local elections, bills from the Texas Legislature, ongoing staffing issues, and school library audits - education statewide and on the High Plains has become a stampede of stories to follow.

Here's a look at a few key points from education around the High Plains in 2021, one month at a time, and what to look for in 2022.