QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police report that one man has been arrested on multiple charges after brandishing a gun and shooting towards police officers.

According to state police, on Nov. 11, at around 4 p.m. Tucumcari Police say they saw Lawrence Rivas, 26, at a Lowes grocery store. Rivas is currently on probation was wanted for cutting off his ankle monitor and domestic violence charges said police.