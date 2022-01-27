AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Another great episode of Hey Amarillo this week with guest Marcie Steward.

A conversation with Marcie Steward, a local entrepreneur and minister who works at Park Central. Marcie grew up in Amarillo, dropped out of high school, and became homeless—as a single mother—before getting back on her feet through the assistance of Martha’s Home. With host Jason Boyett, Marcie shares how she overcame those challenges through a combination of grit, faith, and the safety net Martha’s Home provided. In fact, in the years since, Marcie has earned her GED and even started and sold a successful small business. This episode is sponsored by Shemen Dental.