AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —March Madness means more time in front of the television watching your favorite teams.

That means we need a great dish to serve to you, your family, or guests.

That’s where Beef Loving Texans comes in with this Tiny Taco Beef Tarts recipe comes in handy.

Ingredients:

· 12 ounces Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

· 1/2 cup chopped onion

· 1 teaspoon minced garlic

· 1/2 cup prepared mild or medium taco sauce

· 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

· 1/4 teaspoon salt

· 1/8 teaspoon pepper

· 2 packages (2.1 ounces each) frozen mini phyllo shells (30 shells total)

· 1/2 cup shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese blend

Toppings:

· Shredded lettuce, sliced grape or cherry tomatoes, guacamole, lowfat dairy sour cream, sliced ripe olives (optional)

Preparation:

1. Heat oven to 350F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and garlic in large nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking up beef into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Add taco sauce, cumin, salt and pepper; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture is heated through.

Cooking Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

2. Place phyllo shells on rimmed baking sheet. Spoon beef mixture evenly into shells. Top evenly with cheese. Bake 9 to 10 minutes or until shells are crisp and cheese is melted.

3. Top tarts with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and olives, as desired.

Cooking Tip: Try out Tiny Greek Beef Tarts for another variation.