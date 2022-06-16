AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Finding out Amarillo is a great place to live is something we all know or get to know.

This week Taylor Van Valkenburg explains how she found that out and how she eventually took over the family business. Click here to listen to this week’s Hey Amarillo episode.

A conversation with Taylor Van Valkenburg, the VP of Operations at U.S. Cleaners, a local dry-cleaning business. After growing up here, Taylor didn’t think she would return to Amarillo—and definitely didn’t plan to lead the family business. But she found out that Amarillo is a fantastic place for entrepreneurship, and U.S. Cleaners has grown significantly in the past few years. She tells host Jason Boyett about her path back home, how the pandemic forced necessary business changes, and how U.S. Cleaners is navigating the current economy. This episode is sponsored by Shemen Dental, the Discover Amarillo app and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.