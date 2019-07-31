Making the Summer to School Transition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — August is a month of anticipation. Summer vacation is wrapping up and many are looking ahead to the new school year. This month can be a difficult transition for families.

Switching gears from summer months to the structure of the school year can be nerve-wracking for kids and adults. Making the transition easier and seamless is about teamwork between all involved.

5 tips for helping make the transition:

Make a back to school transition plan together Involve your kids deciding when/time to roll back bedtimes, purchasing school supplies, deciding and preparing a homework space.



Establish that making mistakes is okay Mistakes can create undue stress and anxiety that can begin to hinder a child’s performance. Talk with your kids that they will make mistakes; it is how they learn. Give them permission to do so with the expectation to learn from it and not repeat it. Help them work through what happened, things they could have done differently and a plan to move forward from it.



Spark student to teacher communication It is common for kids to struggle with communicating with teachers about their issues/challenges/fears. Resist the urge as a parent to jump in and “fix it” for them. Instead, encourage your child to ask questions and advocate for themselves. Parents can help by role-playing conversations with them if things arise they need to talk to their teachers about.



Set realistic goals Encourage your child to brainstorm academic/ social/ emotional goals. Envisioning the school year helps kids to think about what they want to achieve and how to accomplish these goals thus leading to achieving long term dreams.



Emphasize asking questions When kids ask questions they are learning and actually will remember more due to being actively engaged in the process.



Parenting Challenge: Ask your kids regardless of their age to talk about one thing they learned that day in school. This opens up a dialogue with your kids and can be a way you learn about their successes as well as their struggles.