Making Spirits Bright-Chef Bud’s Holiday Brunch

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –What’s better than breakfast or lunch? Combine the two and make a delicious brunch dish.

Chef Bud Andersen is always coming up with the best dishes and always the best person to life our spirits whether we’re in the middle of a holiday season or not.

Here are the ingredients for the Holiday Frittata, he also made a Jalapeno French Toast that was amazing, you just substitute regular bread for jalapeno bread to add an extra flavor.

Holiday Frittata

Ingredients:

6 ea large eggs

¼ C heavy cream

1 Tblspn minced garlic

½ lb ground sausage, browned and drained

1 Tblspn shallot, chopped

1 C roasted red bell pepper

2 C baby spinach

½ C smoked cheddar cheese

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Whisk together the eggs, heavy cream, garlic and season with kosher salt and McCormick coarse ground black pepper

In a saute pan brown the sausage, remove from pan. In the same pan add the shallot, cook for 30 seconds in the render fat. Add the roasted red peppers, spinach. Saute until the spinach begins to wilt, incorporate the cooked sausage.

Pour the egg mixture over the sausage and spinach mixture. Shake to incorporate throughout the pan. Sprinkle top with smoked shredded cheddar or your favorite cheese. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until eggs are set. Season to taste and serve! Great with a pastry or fresh fruit.

Frittata’s are great for Holiday brunch. They can be put together in advance. Add the egg mixture and into the oven. Great for feeding large groups or just your family at your Table. For a wonderful Brunch while opening presents or with guest

that are staying for the Holidays. Either way it is a dish sure to bring Smiles to your Holiday Table!

Merry Christmas Friends!