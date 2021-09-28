Making Some Fall Favorites

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether it’s candle apples or caramel apples, both are very delicious and fall staples.
Now we’re making the caramel apple in a small version with just as much fun and flavor.
Mini Candy Apples
Ingredients
Granny Smith Apples
7oz Soft Caramels
1.5tbsp Heavy Whipping Cream
Candy for Garnish
Instructions
Melt the caramel with the heavy whipping cream in 30 second increments.
Cut spheres from the apples using a melon baller.
Put in straw.
Dip in caramel.
Dip into candy.
Enjoy immediately.
Now from the eats of fall to the scents of fall, this is an easy way to get those scents into your home with just a few ingredients.
Fall Potpourri Recipes
Ingredients
4-5 Cinnamon Sticks
1tsp Vanilla
Orange Rind
2tbsp Whole Cloves
3-5 Bay Leaves
Water
Instructions
Add all ingredients into a pan of water.
Bring to a boil, then simmer.
Watch and refill water as needed.