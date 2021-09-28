Making Some Fall Favorites

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether it’s candle apples or caramel apples, both are very delicious and fall staples.

Now we’re making the caramel apple in a small version with just as much fun and flavor.

Mini Candy Apples

Ingredients

Granny Smith Apples

7oz Soft Caramels

1.5tbsp Heavy Whipping Cream

Candy for Garnish

Instructions

Melt the caramel with the heavy whipping cream in 30 second increments.

Cut spheres from the apples using a melon baller.

Put in straw.

Dip in caramel.

Dip into candy.

Enjoy immediately.

Now from the eats of fall to the scents of fall, this is an easy way to get those scents into your home with just a few ingredients.

Fall Potpourri Recipes

Ingredients

4-5 Cinnamon Sticks

1tsp Vanilla

Orange Rind

2tbsp Whole Cloves

3-5 Bay Leaves

Water

Instructions

Add all ingredients into a pan of water.

Bring to a boil, then simmer.

Watch and refill water as needed.

