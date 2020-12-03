Making Beef the Delicious Center-Point This Holiday Season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The holidays may look a little different this year, but there’s no reason to skip celebrating this season. Whether you’re staying home with your immediate family, or having a small gathering of loved ones, make your intimate get-together special with a spectacular home cooked meal!

Nothing says “holiday feast” like a delicious Prime Rib Roast paired with the perfect glass of wine. When it comes to holiday cooking, there is no such thing as too much food, and leftovers are the best way to make that meal stretch! With creative leftover recipes paired with indulgent yet cost-conscious wine selections, you will feel like you’re enjoying a holiday meal multiple nights in a row.

Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD is a registered dietitian and Certified Specialist in Sports Dietetics. She focuses on overall health, wellness and sports nutrition. Amy has worked with the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, TCU Athletics, Ben Hogan Sports Medicine, Dairy Farmers of America and more. She is the author of The Sports Nutrition Playbook, a play-by-play on sports nutrition for athletes, parents, coaches and trainers. Amy is also the co-author of Swim, Bike, Run, Eat and nutrition contributor to retired NFL Player Donald Driver’s book, The 3-D Body Revolution. In addition, she owns RD Career Jumpstart, a business designed to help dietetic students, interns and new registered dietitians determine and take the steps necessary to reach their dream career. With a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s degree in exercise and sports nutrition, Amy is passionate about marrying the two to provide quality, science-based nutrition information through speaking, media, writing and consulting.