AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo is a center of production for the nation’s beef and dairy industries, and a group of area business leaders plan to leverage the region’s unique industry influence and perspective in a collaborative movement to transform the city into a global food hub.

The newly established Regional Accelerator and New Growth Engine (RANGE) will lay the framework for Amarillo to become a world leader in facilitating research, developing programs and creating technology that addresses present and future challenges in the beef, dairy and crop-production industries.

“We envision an Amarillo that’s as central to the beef and dairy production industry as Silicon Valley is to the technology industry, and we’ll incubate technology, innovation and capital to grow and attract uniquely aligned business and talent to the region,” Matt Garner, Ph.D., executive director of the RANGE, said.