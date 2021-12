AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Scott Houdashell and Curtis McGill formed Hey Buddy Hey Pal Investments, LLC back in 2015.

They took ingenuity to a new level when they created the Eggmazing Egg Decorator after taking that and the Treemendous Ornament Decorator on Shark Tank in 2018.

Now during the holiday season they’re showing how the Treemendous Ornament Decorator works.

For more information on their products and story click here.