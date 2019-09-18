Make Brunch for a Bunch with Pumpkin Scones

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — WT Lifelong Learning has more than 50 classes this fall in a wide range of subjects.

Brunch for a Bunch is on Saturday, September 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $35.

Supper Club is on Thursday, November 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $45.

Register for classes at wtamu.catalog.instructure.com or call 806-651-2037 for information.

Pumpkin Scones

Ingredients:

2 c. flour

½ c. cold unsalted butter

1/3 c. brown sugar

1/3 c. white chocolate chips

1 tsp. ground ginger

1/3 c. buttermilk

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ c. pumpkin

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. salt

Egg Wash:

1 egg

1 T. milk or cream

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, spices, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Cut butter into pieces and blend into the flour mixture with a pastry blender or food processor until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the chocolate chips. In a separate bowl, mix together the buttermilk, pumpkin, and vanilla and then add the buttermilk mixture to the flour mixture. Mix just until the dough comes together.

Transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead dough gently four or five times and then pat the dough into a circle that is about 7 inches round. Cut into 8 equal triangles. Place on a baking sheet and brush tops of the scones with egg wash.

Bake scones for about 20 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Makes: 8 scones

Hudspeth House Bed & Breakfast

1905 4th Ave

(806) 655-9800

www.hudspethhouse.com