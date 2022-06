AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s estimated that every 20 minutes a child is diagnosed with a critical illness. The Make-A-Wish Foundation works to grant the wish of kids who get that diagnosis.

The North Texas chapter has granted more than 12,000 wishes across the 161 counties they cover, with more than 300 in the last fiscal year thanks to donations.

