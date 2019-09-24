Make a Difference by Being a Big

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle has one mission: to help children living in Amarillo and Canyon achieve their full potential through long term, personal relationships with carefully screened and dedicated volunteers.

Amari is very smart and witty. He likes science class, football, bowling, and playing video games. He wants to be a police officer when he gets older. He needs a Big Brother to hang out with, learn from, and just be a kid.

Photo Courtesy: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle

Amachi Program:

Amachi is a Nigerian word meaning “who knows but what God has brought us through this child.” The Amachi program is a special mentoring program for children ages 6-14 who have a parent or a family member who is incarcerated, on probation or parole who could greatly benefit from one more, supportive caring adult in their life.

Children with 1-2 parents have a 70-90% chance of ending up in prison and are more likely to face greater challenges including cycles of poverty, abuse, academic failure, and dropping out of school.

Mentors must be 18 years old and able to:

Commit for 12 months

Meet with little a minimum of 3 to 8 hours each month

Complete an in-person interview and a criminal background check

Provide transportation and proof of car insurance at all times Maintain regular communication with agency staff

Communicate regularly with the child’s parent/guardian

Track and report all outings monthly

Plan activities that will be positive, fun and educational for the child

School-Based Program:

A match between a child and mentor that meet one-to-one during the school day, typically during the child’s lunch period. This particular setting provides additional support systems for our mentors. Site-based activities can include but are not limited to, playing sports, arts, and crafts or working on homework.

Mentors must be 18 years old and able to:

Commit for 1 school year

Meet with little a minimum of 2 times each month

Complete an in-person interview and a criminal background check

Communicate regularly with agency staff

Track and report all mentoring sessions monthly

Plan activities that will be positive, fun and educational for the child

Community-Based Program:

A match between a child and a mentor that meet one-to-one, at a time that is agreed upon by the mentor and parent/guardian. Typically matches will meet on the weekends or evenings. Community-based activities can include but are not limited to, visits to the park, museum or movie theater. The child and mentor must meet a minimum of six hours per month.

Mentors must be 18 years old and able to:

Commit for 12 months

Meet with little a minimum of 3 to 8 hours each month

Complete an in-person interview and a criminal background check

Provide transportation and proof of car insurance at all times Maintain regular communication with agency staff

Communicate regularly with the child’s parent/guardian

Track and report all outings monthly

Plan activities that will be positive, fun and educational for the child

For more information or to enroll or volunteer the applications are at www.panhandlebigs.org or call at 806-351-2210.

Big Brothers Big Sisters

4200 Ridgecrest Circle, Ste B7

806-351-2210