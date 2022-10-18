AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —John Michael Hinton is a magician/illusionist and been featured on Penn & Teller: Fool Us and his videos get millions of views. John knew he wanted to perform magic at 4 years old when his father, who was a magician, called him on stage to perform. John has also worked with youth and feels humbled that he is able to make a living doing what he loves. John is just released a book titled imaginate: unlocking your purpose with creativity and collaboration which offers inspirational thoughts to readers on topics that include:

We are created with the ability to be artistic, creative and use our imagination but it requires us to make time to take in the beauty around us, consider our talent and lean into our creativity (music, writing, dance, cooking, photography, storytelling and more!)

Every artist/creator has to learn how to accept failure as a motivator and know there are risks to be critiqued or rejected but we should not give up because there will be others who enjoy our talents.

When we criticize ourselves or others we are in a sense criticizing who God created and inferring we could do better…. we should embrace our uniqueness and encourage others to use their talents and abilities.