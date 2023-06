AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —MAC Cosmetics is hosting an event called “Show Your Pride & Joy” inside Dillard’s here in Amarillo.

It’s happening on June 24th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., during that time anyone can learn about unique makeup looks, use the photo booth, listen to some great music and get some free Pride glitter tattoos along with entering to win a gift basket.