Lunch Time Staples from Cheddar’s

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is bringing more variety to guests’ midday meals so they can “get a lot for not a lot.” Guests are able to create more than 50 made-from-scratch lunch combinations starting at $5.99, including lunch-time staples and hearty Cheddar’s classics. As part of the new Quick Picks combos, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is also launching new menu items, including:

· Southwest Chicken Quesadilla: Southwest seasoned chicken melted with pico de gallo between two toasted tomato tortillas.

· Broccoli Cheese Chicken: Cheddar’s signature and guest-favorite Broccoli Cheese Casserole topped with grilled chicken and even more melted cheese.

· Toasted Patty Melt: A seasoned and seared-to-order beef patty between two pieces of Texas Toast topped with caramelized onions and cheese.

· Three Cheese Grilled Cheese: American, Cheddar and Mozzarella chesses melted to perfection between two pieces of potato bread.

· House-Fried Potato Chips: House-fried and seasoned for the perfect crispy companion to your lunch, these chips are served with all Quick Pick sandwiches and the Southwest Chicken Quesadilla.

Starting at $5.99, guests can choose two of the following: Broccoli Cheese Soup, Baked Potato Soup, Side House Salad, Side Caesar Salad or Loaded Baked Potato with butter, sour cream, and cheese.

For $6.99, guests can choose any soup or salad and pair it with any of the following: Monte Cristo, Cheddar’s Club, Three Cheese Grilled Cheese, or Better Than Mom’s Meatloaf.

For $7.99, guests can choose a soup or salad and pair it with any of the following: Buffalo Chicken Wrapper, Chicken Alfredo, Broccoli Cheese Chicken, Toasted Patty Melt or Southwest Chicken Quesadilla.

Cheddar’s is located at 3901, I-40. For more information click here or call (806) 358-2111.