AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The group LOVECOLOR consists of Vanessa Silberman and Ryan Carnes. Their music is described as “sultry alt-pop, dark synth, dance and rock sound”.

They’re heading out on a headlining tour across the western U.S. and the west coast and will be performing at The 806 Coffee + Lounge on May 17th.

The group also has a new song called “Pure Love” that’s coming out on May 26th. You can learn more about the group and their music here.