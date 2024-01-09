AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The new year is a great time to adopt healthier habits, that might include losing weight. For those who are trying to lose weight postpartum, it may take some creativity.

Dr. Teresa Baker, Co-Director of TTUHSC InfantRisk Center says people should return to their pre-pregnancy weight by 6 to 12 months after delivery. A healthy diet and exercise can help in that. Here are some tips:

· Aim for a weight loss of about a pound and a half a week. You can do this by eating healthy foods and adding in exercise once you are cleared by your health care provider for regular physical activity.

· Women who are exclusively breastfeeding need about 500 more calories per day than they did before pregnancy. Get these calories from healthy choices such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein.

· Do not drop below the minimum number of calories you need.

While Dr. Baker says those in postpartum don’t need a special diet, here are some tips to help lose weight:

· Eat 5 to 6 small meals a day with healthy snacks in between (rather than 3 larger meals).

· Eat breakfast. Even if you do not normally eat in the mornings, get into the habit of having breakfast. It will give you energy to start your day and stop you from feeling tired later.

· Slow down. When you take your time eating, you will notice that it is easier to tell that you are full. It is tempting to multitask, but if you focus on your meal you will be less likely to overeat.

· When you reach for a snack try to include foods with fiber and protein to help keep you full (such as raw bell pepper or carrot with bean dip, apple slices with peanut butter, or a slice of whole-wheat toast with hard-boiled egg).

· Drink at least 12 cups of fluid a day. Keep a water bottle near the spot where you usually feed the baby, that way you’ll remember to drink when they do.

· Limit drinks like sodas, juices, and other fluids with added sugar and calories. They can add up and keep you from losing weight. Avoid products with artificially sweeteners.

· Choose whole fruit over fruit juice. Fruit juices should be taken in moderation because they can contribute extra calories. Whole fruit gives you vitamins and nutrients and contains more fiber, which helps you feel full with fewer calories.

· Choose broiled or baked rather than fried foods.

· Limit sweets, sugar, saturated fat and trans-fats.

When it comes to exercise, Dr. Baker says once you start losing weight, eat a little less and move a little more each day. Plus she says not to overdo it, even consider a walk around the block with your baby in the stroller.

Dr. Baker encourages those in postpartum not to try any “fad” diets, and says here are some ways to spot them:

· Promise rapid weight loss

· Rigid food plans

· Eliminate one or more entire food groups

· Base recommendations on a single study or non-peer reviewed research

· Ignore differences among individuals or groups

· Say that exercise is not needed

· Sound too good to be true

InfantRisk Center

At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

1 (806) 352-2519

www.Infantrisk.com