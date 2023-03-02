This segment is sponsored by L’Oréal Paris.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —For more than 18 years, the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth philanthropic program has honored extraordinary female non-profit leaders who selflessly volunteer their time to uplift and serve their communities. It has continued to embody L’Oréal Paris’ iconic tagline, “Because You’re Worth It.”, by elevating and championing women who give back and whose unwavering resilience and courage show the power of owning one’s worth.

Each year, ten individuals are named Women of Worth honorees where they receive funding to support their charitable cause, mentorship from the L’Oréal Paris network and a national platform to share their story. This year, each honoree in the 2023 class will receive $25,000 for their cause.

For more information or to nominate click here.