AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Current and former communication Buffs will know the name Randy Ray, the Director of Broadcast Engineering at WTAMU. He’s this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. You can listen to that here.

A conversation with Randy Ray, Director of Broadcast Engineering at West Texas A&M University and a Canyon City Commissioner. A native of Pampa, Ray graduated from WT before spending the next 15 years in Nashville, where he ended up managing the huge Sunset Studios. He returned to WT in 2002 to help design the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex. Ray shares with host Jason Boyett about his stint in a prominent Christian rock band, the opportunity that brought him back to the Panhandle, and why he’s excited about Canyon’s future. This episode is sponsored by Purpose + Passion Boutique.