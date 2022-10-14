This segment is sponsored by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Schizophrenia is a complex and chronic brain disorder affecting approximately 2.8 million adults in the U.S. alone. To successfully manage symptoms of the disease, adults living with schizophrenia must consistently take the required doses of their medication as prescribed.

Remembering to take daily oral medication can be challenging for anyone. But for adults living with schizophrenia, the stigma associated with the illness, the perceived need for treatment, and negative past experiences with treatment can also make it difficult to take medication as prescribed. Research has consistently found a link between low adherence to daily oral schizophrenia treatment and relapse, often resulting in repeated cycles of crisis and disrupting an adult’s personal relationships, physical health, financial well-being, and plans for their future.

That was Ruby’s experience. Diagnosed with schizophrenia at 18 years old, Ruby found it difficult to adjust to her new normal. Trying to manage her schizophrenia treatment plan and a demanding college course load left her struggling to remember to take her daily oral medication and questioning whether the medication was even needed. Thankfully, she had the insight to recognize her treatment was not working for her, and because of this she began exploring different treatment options. For patients like Ruby, longer acting treatments may help.

Long-acting injectable (LAI) treatments for schizophrenia offer potential advantages over daily oral medications: relief from the daily burden of schizophrenia medication, improved patient outcomes, and delayed time to relapse. Because LAIs are administered by a healthcare provider, they provide greater assurance that an adult patient will receive medication continuously, with fewer opportunities to miss a medication dose.

With symptoms under control, adults living with schizophrenia have the opportunity to redefine their treatment journeys and focus less on adherence conversations and more on their goals.