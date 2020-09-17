Lonestar Services Offering Products to Improve Indoor Air Quality

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In today’s post-COVID-19 world, there is a lot of information and questions surrounding “indoor air quality” and how to manage and even prevent airborne viruses.

Lonestar Services has always maintained a portfolio of IAQ (indoor air quality) products available to our customers these products are available to homeowners, business owners, and industrial complexes. Since COVID19, Lonestar Services has protected over 1million cubic feet of indoor air space.

The products we use are installed in existing ductwork; the RGF Reme Halo LED is a very popular choice for homeowners and small offices including doctors & dentists. It’s important that parents know these technologies are available now because we should be asking our schools and daycare providers, “what are you doing to protect the air my child breathes?”

Here is the exciting part! Lonestar Services is an innovative company and moved quickly to find other solutions to protecting the air we breathe in response to managing and even preventing COVID19 and other viruses like the flu – and we are proud to share that we have secured the supply chain for the ONLY FDA registered product clinically tested and proven to inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 and it remains active for up to 3 days.

There is no pre-order necessary, we were part of the first shipment and we have bottles available for purchase right now.

Here are the test results proving our REME Halo and REME Halo LED kill flu and other flu-like airborne viruses https://www.rgf.com/test-results/

