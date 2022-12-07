AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Lone Star Liquor is getting ready for the holiday season with some great options as stocking stuffers, drinks for parties, or a gift for Christmas.

They have some great high quality liquors available like Penelope Bourbon & Adictivo Tequila as well as some holiday spirits like Cutwater Bali Hai Tiki Holiday Spirit Rum, 70 Proof Espresso Shot, and the Pennsylvania Dutch Egg Nog.

They have plenty of gift sets available and want people to know that they will be closed on December 26th and January 2nd but that they offer delivery through Door Dash.

They also have a tasting event December 9th from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring Angels Envy Bourbon.