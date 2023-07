AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Lone Star Liquor has a great selection of beer, wine, and spirits.

One of those includes Zambu, which is a vodka-based spirit in two flavors.

You can visit Lone Star Liquor for this and other options, they’re located at I-40 & Washington.

ZUMMER ZINGER

1. Rim glass with poprocks

2. Add Ice

3. Add 2oz of your favorite Zambu

4. Add 4-6 oz of lemonade

5. Garnish with a lime wedge