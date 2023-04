AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The spring season means a new collection of spring drinks.

Jennifer Vick from Lone Star Liquor and Sales Representative for Ranger Beverage Derek Pirtle have a great drink featuring two different liquors.

Rum & Cherry Cola Cocktail

Ingredients

2oz-Deadhead Rum

1/2oz-Lazzaroni Liquori

6oz-cola

Ice

3-maraschino cherries for garnish

Directions

Fill tall glass with ice, then top with cherries

Mix rum, liquori and soda

Stir with a straw and serve