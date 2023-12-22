AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lone Star Liquor’s Jennifer Vick joins Studio 4, to talk about two newly released drinks, holiday store hours, and more.
Vick gave details regarding the newest releases for this year. One is a rye whiskey, which means it has to have 51% in the mash. The rye whiskey she brought to the show is Jefferson Ocean age set sea. She explained that it was put it on a ship and the sloshing of the barrels will age the whiskey.
The next drink is actually a bourbon. I’m going to have you try it two different ways. I want you to try it straight first. What makes this special is they are not aging it in extreme humidity and extreme heat. This particular release was done in weather is what will cause it to age and give it a little bit more sweetness because it will breakdown the wood. The reason why I wanted you to also try people you do have to definitely taste it. When you add ice, it will open up some of those flavors. On this one you might taste a little bit more of like a toffee and vanilla.
