AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —We are still in the summer season, and Lone Star Liquor has some options that will make the summer even better.

Today they’re featuring the Malibu ready-to-drink cocktails, and these are made with Malibu, not malt liquor. These are between 7% and 7.5% ABV and come in a variety of flavors.

Lone Star Liquor is located at I-40 and Washington and features a liquor tasting most Fridays as well as carries a variety of liquor and beer.