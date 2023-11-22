AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lone Star Liquor is gearing up for the holiday season some delicious cocktails and spirits. Click here for more on their tasting schedule, hours of operation and current specials.

Texas Sipping Shine Apple Pie

Texacraft 100 proof Bourbon

Cutwater Bali Hai Holiday Rum

Apple Pie Cocktail

1.5 oz of Texas Sipping Shine Apple Pie

.5oz Texacraft whiskey

Combine both ingredients and pour over ice.

This cocktail can also be made in a large quantity and warmed in a crockpot for an Apple Cider Experience. You can also add a splash of cranberry juice for color.