AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lone Star Liquor is gearing up for the holiday season with two delicious cocktails.

Thanksgiving Saucy Punch

1.5 oz Jameson Orange

3oz sprite

1 oz Cranberry

Pour Jameson orange into a glass with ice add the sprite and the cranberry juice.

Santa’s Hot Cocoa

1.5 oz of Kahlua

6 oz hot chocolate

Rim glass with crushed peppermint. Pour Kahlua in glass, add hot chocolate and stir.