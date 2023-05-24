AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Lone Star Liquor is gearing up for Memorial Day Weekend.

They’ve got a great tasting on Friday night, you can learn about that in the video above.

They also brought two easy recipes you can make at home.

Cherry Vodka Sour

Ingredients

3 fluid ounces vodka

3 fluid ounces sweet and sour mix

1 tablespoon cherry grenadine syrup

Directions

Stir together vodka, sweet and sour mix, and grenadine in an 8 ounce glass. Fill with ice.

Chuckle Rum Punch

Ingredients

1.5 oz of Chuckle Rum

1 oz Pineapple Juice

.5oz Lime Juice

Shake ingrediences and top with Sprite and serve over Ice