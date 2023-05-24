AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Lone Star Liquor is gearing up for Memorial Day Weekend.
They also brought two easy recipes you can make at home.
Cherry Vodka Sour
Ingredients
- 3 fluid ounces vodka
- 3 fluid ounces sweet and sour mix
- 1 tablespoon cherry grenadine syrup
Directions
- Stir together vodka, sweet and sour mix, and grenadine in an 8 ounce glass. Fill with ice.
Chuckle Rum Punch
Ingredients
1.5 oz of Chuckle Rum
1 oz Pineapple Juice
.5oz Lime Juice
Shake ingrediences and top with Sprite and serve over Ice