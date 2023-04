AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Lone Star Ballet is getting ready for their first performance of the year and they’re bringing to life the story of Alice in Wonderland.

This show is happening April 14th at 7:30 p.m. and April 15th at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. over at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

Alice in Wonderland originated as an 1865 novel written by Lewis Carroll and has been adapted into several movies and other performances.

