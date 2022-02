AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a historic story about a few hundred volunteer soldiers in Texas fighting off thousands of enemies. The Battle of the Alamo lasted 13 days, but it sent a message to others around the globe that Texans are resilient and fighters.

The Lone Star Ballet is set to present “Remember the Alamo” on March 2nd at 7:30 p.m. over at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

