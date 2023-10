AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Lone Star Ballet is kicking off its new season with not one, but two shows in one night.

The first is called “Dancing with the Macabre” and pays tribute to the stories of Edgar Allen Poe. The second show that night is called “Dia de Los Muertos” and will pay tribute to the Hispanic tradition.

These shows are coming up on October 21st at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. Click here for tickets.