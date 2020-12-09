Lone Star Ballet Guild Hosting Nutcracker Extravaganza

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Lone Star Ballet is known for their annual and spectacular performance of The Nutcracker.

In typical 2020 fashion they have to reschedule it due to Covid-19, but the Lone Star Ballet Guild will still host their annual Nutcracker Sales Booth.

Lone Star Ballet Complex: 3218 Hobbs Amarillo, TX
Friday December 11 – 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Saturday December 12 – 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Sunday December 13 – 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

They will be following CDC and local guidelines with regard to masks, social distancing and sanitizing measures.

