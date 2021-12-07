Lone Star Ballet Celebrates 50th Anniversary of “The Nutcracker”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a holiday staple for many, going to see the Lone Star Ballet perform The Nutcracker.

This year it’s even more special because they’re celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Nutcracker.

Performances can be seen from December 10th to 12th. Click here for tickets.

Lone Star Ballet presents

Nutcracker

Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm & 6:00 pm

Civic Center Complex Auditorium

Entrance #12