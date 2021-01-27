Lone Star Ballet Cancels The Nutcracker, Looking Ahead to Time Steps Production

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —When the City of Amarillo closed down the Civic Center, the Lone Star Ballet kept rehearsing their annual The Nutrcracker production in hopes they’d just have to postpone it for a few months.

Now with the hospitalization rate in our area still above 15%, the Lone Star Ballet has decided to cancel their Nutcracker production for the 2020-2021 season.

Instead they’re getting ready for their annual production of “Time Steps” which is described as “a rock n’ roll blast from the past”.

For more information on the Lone Star Ballet or to donate click here.