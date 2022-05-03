AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Logan’s Roadhouse wants to honor the mother’s in our lives with a special menu.

They’ve got a deal from May 6th to 8th where guests can order a 12-ounce USDA cut of slow-roasted, hand-carved to order Prime Rib along with two sides including two specials of Bacon Mac & Cheese and Sautéed Red Wine Garlic Mushrooms that are only available during Mother’s Day weekend.

Guests can also add premium toppers to their steak: garlic butter, Brewski Onions, crispy onions, bourbon butter, sautéed mushrooms, blue cheese butter & bacon and creamy spinach, or add a skewer of grilled shrimp served with garlic dill sauce to any entrée! Round out the meal by treating mom to a decadent slice of Big Ole Cheesecake or Cookie Dough Chocolate Cake.

To add to the excitement, The Real American Roadhouse will open early at 10 a.m. and give the first 50 moms to dine in at any Logan’s restaurant a free, limited-edition koozie on May 8!

Rather make mom feel special with a delicious meal at home? Logan’s has you covered with its Prime Rib Roadhouse Feast, which feeds six to eight for $159.99 and includes 6 pounds of Prime Rib, one dozen made-from-scratch yeast rolls, two sides, House Salad and a Mississippi Brownie.

All Prime Rib Roadhouse Feasts must be ordered by tomorrow, May 4 for pick up on May 7 or May 8. Guests can pre-order through the Logan’s Rewards App or by visiting orders.logansroadhouse.com.

Logan’s is open Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. for contactless delivery, takeout, or dine-in. This Sunday, 5/8, for Mother’s Day, we will be open early starting at 10am!

Logan’s Roadhouse is located at 8310 I-40 W, Amarillo, TX, 79106