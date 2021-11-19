Logan’s Roadhouse Offers Holiday Feast Featuring Prime Rib

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Whether it’s because you don’t want to cook, or you want more time with family, the holiday season brings with it many opportunities to get together for a meal.

Logan’s Roadhouse is offering a Holiday Feast you can purchase from now through January 2nd.

This feast includes 4 pounds of prime rib, along with two classic sides, a large family-sized house salad, one dozen rolls and a Mississippi Brownie for dessert for $99.99.

You can order online at logansroadhouse.com or call the local restaurant at (806) 467-8015.

Logan’s will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for guests to pick up their order.