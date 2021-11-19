Logan’s Roadhouse Offers Holiday Feast Featuring Prime Rib

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Whether it’s because you don’t want to cook, or you want more time with family, the holiday season brings with it many opportunities to get together for a meal.

Logan’s Roadhouse is offering a Holiday Feast you can purchase from now through January 2nd.

This feast includes 4 pounds of prime rib, along with two classic sides, a large family-sized house salad, one dozen rolls and a Mississippi Brownie for dessert for $99.99.

You can order online at logansroadhouse.com or call the local restaurant at (806) 467-8015.

Logan’s will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for guests to pick up their order.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss