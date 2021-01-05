Locally Owned Mexican Food Restaurant Pushing Through During Pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Cada Vez Cocina Mexicana is one of the newer restaurants that’s opened up in Amarillo.

It’s located over at Town Square Village and offers authentic Mexican food, some Tex-Mex options as well as a full bar.

It’s noted as a family friendly restaurant that also includes a private room you can rent out.

The General Manager says he and his team have been working hard since opening in May 2020 to adhere to safety protocols and continue to serve hungry and thirsty customers in our area.