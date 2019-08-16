Local Woman Starts “Kids Faith Krate” Subscription Box

Breaking News
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kids Faith Krate started with a personal prayer. Lynsey Gabert wanted to know how to talk with her kids more about their faith. That’s when Kids Faith Krate was born.

Kids Faith Krate is a monthly subscription box company to help cultivate your child’s faith. Targeted for children ages 4-10, Kids Faith Krate sends a new krate every month.

Inside are weekly crafts and discussion prompts to aid in conversation.

One month for one child is $28.99 and an extra $4.75 for each additional child. Prices differ on how many months you pay for at a time, and how many children are in the family.

Kids Faith Krate recently won the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge through the WT Enterprise Center. 70 companies applied, and 4 winners were chosen. Kids Faith Krate received $75k to help propel the business forward.

For more information, click here.

