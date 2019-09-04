Local Radio Host Grows Backyard Pumpkin Patch

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kenny Nagunst is the 806 Sports Radio creator and host. He has a passion for community, sports, and pumpkins.

The cartoon, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” inspired Kenny’s love for pumpkins and gardening. Kenny plants the pumpkins for fun and enjoys seeing people’s reactions when they get to see the backyard. He said, “it’s overwhelming to me and I see it all the time.”

Kenny grows pumpkins that are part of the Atlantic Giant Dill pumpkin strain, which grow the largest pumpkins in the world. He starts by growing the pumpkins in a small planter, then he transplants them to the ground. Each vine has male and female flowers and with the help of bees, the germination process takes place. Around 20 pumpkins can grow on one vine.

The Texas Panhandle weather is scary when growing pumpkins. The wind, threat of hail, and dangerously high temperatures all affect the growing process. Kenny waters the pumpkins in the early morning when the temperatures are moderate.

Kenny has entered a pumpkin in the Tri-State Fair for three years. He won two of those times. This year, he hopes to enter his largest pumpkin and win.

When the season ends, Kenny will let his friends come over and pick out a pumpkin for their families. He does not sell pumpkins to the public, it’s just for fun.

Kenny’s radio show, 806 Sports Radio airs Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on CBS Sports Radio 1440AM. You can also stream the show live on Facebook.